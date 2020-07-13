All apartments in Valparaiso
Covington Square on Vale Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Covington Square on Vale Park

1710 Vale Park Rd · (219) 215-4191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0803 · Avail. Oct 6

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 1402 · Avail. Aug 26

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0110 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 0607 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1198 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Covington Square on Vale Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
pool table
Better living in Valparaiso, IN is found here at Covington Square on Vale Park. Our distinctive apartment homes feature the best-in-class amenities for an upscale, yet still affordable, lifestyle. Relax and enjoy a spacious apartment home filled with amenities that are offered purely for your comfort. Convenience is never sacrificed being just minutes away from Route 30 and State Road 49, putting residents a short drive away from downtown Valparaiso and Valparaiso University.

Covington Square on Vale Park welcomes both cats and dogs and provides its residents a selection of exclusive 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes that feature amazing community and apartment amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, large balconies and gorgeous clubhouse with complimentary WIFI.

Spend time by our gleaming pool, take a walk through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in Valparaiso. We believe you deserve the very best in apartment living beca

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

