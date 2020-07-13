Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal pool table

Better living in Valparaiso, IN is found here at Covington Square on Vale Park. Our distinctive apartment homes feature the best-in-class amenities for an upscale, yet still affordable, lifestyle. Relax and enjoy a spacious apartment home filled with amenities that are offered purely for your comfort. Convenience is never sacrificed being just minutes away from Route 30 and State Road 49, putting residents a short drive away from downtown Valparaiso and Valparaiso University.



Covington Square on Vale Park welcomes both cats and dogs and provides its residents a selection of exclusive 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes that feature amazing community and apartment amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, large balconies and gorgeous clubhouse with complimentary WIFI.



Spend time by our gleaming pool, take a walk through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in Valparaiso. We believe you deserve the very best in apartment living beca