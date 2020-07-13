Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso

Lease Length: Each lease term is priced differently, please contact for rates.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per household
Deposit: $500-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month for 1 pet OR $25/month for 2 pets. Charge any fees for assistance/service animals monthly or at move-in are not allowed.
restrictions: Contact leasing office for restrictions.
No restriction on assistance/service animals.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $20/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units