Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso

2810 Winchester Dr · (219) 214-4233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00303 · Avail. Jul 14

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00605 · Avail. Sep 15

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01301 · Avail. Sep 11

$981

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00703 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
dog park
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Escape the hustle of the city and enter the tranquility of Williamsburg on the Lake. Meticulously landscaped grounds feature tranquil lakes and provide a park-like getaway. There is easy access to nearby interstates, hospitals, and shopping areas. Abundantly spacious apartment interiors include well designed kitchens, optional laundry hookups and fireplaces. Enjoy Williamsburg on the Lake's many amenities, including a modern clubhouse with sparkling swimming pool and play park, or just relax on your cafe-style balcony overlooking the peaceful lake.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Each lease term is priced differently, please contact for rates.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per household
Deposit: $500-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month for 1 pet OR $25/month for 2 pets. Charge any fees for assistance/service animals monthly or at move-in are not allowed.
restrictions: Contact leasing office for restrictions. No restriction on assistance/service animals.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $20/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso have any available units?
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso has 4 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso have?
Some of Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso currently offering any rent specials?
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso pet-friendly?
Yes, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso is pet friendly.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso offer parking?
Yes, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso offers parking.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso have units with washers and dryers?
No, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso have a pool?
Yes, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso has a pool.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso have accessible units?
No, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso does not have accessible units.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso has units with dishwashers.
Does Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso has units with air conditioning.
