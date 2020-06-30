All apartments in Plainfield
157 Andrews Blvd
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

157 Andrews Blvd

157 Andrews Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

157 Andrews Boulevard, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Maintenace Free Living in this 1 BR Plainfield Condo! - Nestled into a quiet Plainfield Community this small condo has been things to offer. Enjoy maintenace free living as lawn care and home maintenace are provided. The open floorplan offers 600 sq/ft of living space. The Kitchen comes complete with all appliances including a brand new stainless electric cooktop range and stainless space saver microwave. The Master Bedroom is spacious and features a full bath with new flooring, new vanity and double closets w/organizer. This condo features newer natural laminate flooring throughout, new brush nickel lighting, door handles and ceiling fans . This home has been professional painted, throughly cleaned and is ready for immediate move in. Close to shopping, interstate and more! All this plus a one car garage and Professional Management.

** Above information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed**
** Applicants should have good credit rating, 3x rent income & clean back ground **

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5516621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Andrews Blvd have any available units?
157 Andrews Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Andrews Blvd have?
Some of 157 Andrews Blvd's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Andrews Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
157 Andrews Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Andrews Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 157 Andrews Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 157 Andrews Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 157 Andrews Blvd offers parking.
Does 157 Andrews Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Andrews Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Andrews Blvd have a pool?
No, 157 Andrews Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 157 Andrews Blvd have accessible units?
No, 157 Andrews Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Andrews Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Andrews Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

