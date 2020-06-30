157 Andrews Blvd

Amenities

Maintenace Free Living in this 1 BR Plainfield Condo! - Nestled into a quiet Plainfield Community this small condo has been things to offer. Enjoy maintenace free living as lawn care and home maintenace are provided. The open floorplan offers 600 sq/ft of living space. The Kitchen comes complete with all appliances including a brand new stainless electric cooktop range and stainless space saver microwave. The Master Bedroom is spacious and features a full bath with new flooring, new vanity and double closets w/organizer. This condo features newer natural laminate flooring throughout, new brush nickel lighting, door handles and ceiling fans . This home has been professional painted, throughly cleaned and is ready for immediate move in. Close to shopping, interstate and more! All this plus a one car garage and Professional Management.



No Cats Allowed



