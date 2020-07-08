10733 Hanover Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb9a983081 ---- Westside Move-in ready 3 bedroom! Enjoy vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom! Easy access to major highways and quick communite to Downtown Indy! Near the Avon and Plainfield areas for quick access to shopping, entertainment and the Indianapolis International Airport! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply (pet dogs 40lbs and under only), 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all occupants 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Washer And Dryer