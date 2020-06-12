/
3 bedroom apartments
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pittsboro, IN
43 Morse Circle
43 Morse Circle, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1402 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsboro
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
656 South Alpha Avenue
656 South Alpha Avenue, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Lovely 3 bedroom in Brownsburg! This home is off Green Street and CR500 minutes to Watermill Splash Pad, Williams Park and Downtown Brownsburg.
Results within 10 miles of Pittsboro
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
8429 Catchfly Drive
8429 Catchfly Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2074 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
5737 James Blair Dr
5737 James Blair Drive, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1754 sqft
5737 James Blair Dr. Available 07/01/20 WELCOME HOME! This 3 BR, 2 BATH home in Williamsburg Village has an endless list of amenities. 2 MINUTES AWAYR from Eagle Creek.
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.
1604 Stanford Drive
1604 Stanford Dr, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1676 sqft
Coming soon in early July ! Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath.
8074 Sydney Lane
8074 Sydney Lane, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Great Ranch providing 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Huge Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings.
6863 Merritt Ridge Way
6863 Merritt Ridge Way, Avon, IN
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
8375 East County Road 100 N
8375 E County Road 100 N, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1382 sqft
Sorry, this is a "no pet allowed home". Newer home. Step into the large entry. Home has 9' ceilings & nice laminate flooring in all areas of the home except the bedrooms.
6096 Meadowview Drive
6096 Meadowview Dr, Whitestown, IN
Brand new home for rent available June 15th 2020 in Clark meadows. Home features 4 bedroom 21/2 Baths w/loft & 2 car attached garage.
6753 Lexington Circle
6753 Lexington Circle, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
Zionsville Schools and Royal Run Amenties (pool/tennis/parks/play grds). This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is available and move-in ready. Master on the main and 2 bedrooms on upper level with full bath.
140 Meadow Glen Dr
140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
6947 Wilmot Lane
6947 Wilmot Lane, Avon, IN
Immaculate home featuring over 3500 sq ft of space at GREAT Location on a corner lot available for RENT starting June 1st 2020!!. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large loft with 2 car garage .
4334 Round Lake Bend
4334 Round Lake Bend, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** **Refundable application fee at successful move-in** This adorable Ranch home is located off Raceway Road & 136 in Clermont Estates, minutes to Eagle Creek Park, Lucas Oil Raceway and more! Home features laminate floors and a