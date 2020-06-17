All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated December 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

7623 Hollow Reed Court

7623 Hollow Reed Court · No Longer Available
Location

7623 Hollow Reed Court, Noblesville, IN 46062
Windwood at Morse

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2300 sq ft. Great location on cul-de-sac. Housing addition is across the street from Noblesville West Middle School and down the street from Morse Beach.
Open concept living room, family room and kitchen with built-in-bookshelves & fireplace. Kitchen features white cabinets, stainless steel appliances & glass mullion doors. Great storage in pantry & utility areas. Upstairs has a game room/loft. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Huge master bedroom with sitting area & separate linen closet, another walk-in closet with a shoe rack. Fenced in yard with patio.
Easy walk from Hollow Reed to Morse Beach Reservoir and convenient walking trails to Forest Park downtown Noblesville.
W/D hookup.
Fill out application QUICK with local management company. This one of a kind home will not be vacant long.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Please do not disturb current tenants. NOTE: Playset in backyard is no longer with property.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7623 Hollow Reed Court have any available units?
7623 Hollow Reed Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7623 Hollow Reed Court have?
Some of 7623 Hollow Reed Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7623 Hollow Reed Court currently offering any rent specials?
7623 Hollow Reed Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7623 Hollow Reed Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7623 Hollow Reed Court is pet friendly.
Does 7623 Hollow Reed Court offer parking?
No, 7623 Hollow Reed Court does not offer parking.
Does 7623 Hollow Reed Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7623 Hollow Reed Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7623 Hollow Reed Court have a pool?
No, 7623 Hollow Reed Court does not have a pool.
Does 7623 Hollow Reed Court have accessible units?
No, 7623 Hollow Reed Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7623 Hollow Reed Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7623 Hollow Reed Court does not have units with dishwashers.

