Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 BR 1 BA newly renovated - Property Id: 244908



Beautiful newly renovated 2BR/1BA unit (within a 2 unit duplex). Washer and dryer can be provided for extra $20/month. Kitchen includes gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher.



Utilities are included in the rental price



The exterior of the house will be painted in June and a 1 car garage will be available by July!



More pictures will be uploaded soon as remodel is completed!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244908

Property Id 244908



(RLNE5825128)