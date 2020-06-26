All apartments in Noblesville
709 S 10th Street - B
Last updated October 15 2019 at 7:44 AM

709 S 10th Street - B

709 South 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

709 South 10th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

Charming 2 Bedroom withing walking distance of downtown Noblesville.

Hardwood floors throughout most of the unit. Washer/Dryer in unit provided by Landlord. This is a must see and won't last long. Available NOW.

Call or Text Landlord at 317.565.7059 for a showing or more info

Application Fee - $30

Tenant Pays CABLE/INTERNET/PHONE
Beautiful fully-renovated Triplex just south of Downtown Noblesville located within walking distance of several restaurants, laundromat, Ethnic grocery store, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 S 10th Street - B have any available units?
709 S 10th Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 S 10th Street - B have?
Some of 709 S 10th Street - B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 S 10th Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
709 S 10th Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 S 10th Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 709 S 10th Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 709 S 10th Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 709 S 10th Street - B offers parking.
Does 709 S 10th Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 S 10th Street - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 S 10th Street - B have a pool?
No, 709 S 10th Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 709 S 10th Street - B have accessible units?
No, 709 S 10th Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 709 S 10th Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 S 10th Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
