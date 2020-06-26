709 S 10th Street - B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED



Charming 2 Bedroom withing walking distance of downtown Noblesville.



Hardwood floors throughout most of the unit. Washer/Dryer in unit provided by Landlord. This is a must see and won't last long. Available NOW.



Call or Text Landlord at 317.565.7059 for a showing or more info



Application Fee - $30



Tenant Pays CABLE/INTERNET/PHONE

Beautiful fully-renovated Triplex just south of Downtown Noblesville located within walking distance of several restaurants, laundromat, Ethnic grocery store, etc.