19486 Prairie Crossing Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

* SPECIAL OFFER ! $ 500 credit with a 14mth lease or $ 1200 credit with 28mth lease must have start date of 2/15/20 or sooner ! Credit given on 2nd full mth.



Wonderful 2 story with brand new hard surface floors downstairs, and beautiful carpet upstairs. This home features an open "L" shaped kitchen, that boasts lots of cabinet and counter space, center island and a large pantry. Upstairs, a spacious loft makes for a grest secondary living area. Relax in your master suite boasting vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet. Complete with a 2 car attached garage and large backyard!



Visit : www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.