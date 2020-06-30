All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:55 PM

19486 Prairie Crossing Drive

19486 Prairie Crossing Drive
Location

19486 Prairie Crossing Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
Lakes at Prairie Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
* SPECIAL OFFER ! $ 500 credit with a 14mth lease or $ 1200 credit with 28mth lease must have start date of 2/15/20 or sooner ! Credit given on 2nd full mth.

Wonderful 2 story with brand new hard surface floors downstairs, and beautiful carpet upstairs. This home features an open "L" shaped kitchen, that boasts lots of cabinet and counter space, center island and a large pantry. Upstairs, a spacious loft makes for a grest secondary living area. Relax in your master suite boasting vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet. Complete with a 2 car attached garage and large backyard!

Visit : www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive have any available units?
19486 Prairie Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive have?
Some of 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19486 Prairie Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19486 Prairie Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

