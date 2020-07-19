All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 1941 DIVISION Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
1941 DIVISION Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1941 DIVISION Street

1941 Division Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1941 Division Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!***

Absolutely adorable home in Noblesville, IN.  This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home feels like new with terrific carpet, tile flooring, and neutral paint.  Kitchen offers plenty of storage and all bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans to help keep you cool.  Spectacular bathroom with tub and stand up shower along with another bathroom shared by the other two bedrooms.  Amazing updates make this home feel special.  Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 DIVISION Street have any available units?
1941 DIVISION Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 DIVISION Street have?
Some of 1941 DIVISION Street's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 DIVISION Street currently offering any rent specials?
1941 DIVISION Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 DIVISION Street pet-friendly?
No, 1941 DIVISION Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 1941 DIVISION Street offer parking?
No, 1941 DIVISION Street does not offer parking.
Does 1941 DIVISION Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 DIVISION Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 DIVISION Street have a pool?
No, 1941 DIVISION Street does not have a pool.
Does 1941 DIVISION Street have accessible units?
No, 1941 DIVISION Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 DIVISION Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 DIVISION Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville Apartments with ParkingNoblesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INWabash, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis