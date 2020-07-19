1941 DIVISION Street

Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities

***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!***



Absolutely adorable home in Noblesville, IN. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home feels like new with terrific carpet, tile flooring, and neutral paint. Kitchen offers plenty of storage and all bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans to help keep you cool. Spectacular bathroom with tub and stand up shower along with another bathroom shared by the other two bedrooms. Amazing updates make this home feel special. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!