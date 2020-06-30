All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated March 11 2020 at 9:15 PM

12176 Lindley Drive

12176 Lindley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12176 Lindley Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful traditional two story home boasting a great layout. Home welcomes all through the entry flowing into the living room and open kitchen with ample cabinet space and pantry. All good sized 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Great master suite with master bathroom and walk in closet. lastly a great 2 car garage with rear access and parking. Quaint yard equal less maintenance.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12176 Lindley Drive have any available units?
12176 Lindley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 12176 Lindley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12176 Lindley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12176 Lindley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12176 Lindley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12176 Lindley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12176 Lindley Drive offers parking.
Does 12176 Lindley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12176 Lindley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12176 Lindley Drive have a pool?
No, 12176 Lindley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12176 Lindley Drive have accessible units?
No, 12176 Lindley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12176 Lindley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12176 Lindley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12176 Lindley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12176 Lindley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

