Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carpet range oven refrigerator

Nice & very spacious apartment, part of a 3 unit apartment bldg. Features neutral paint, newer carpet, foyer with storage, and a VERY spacious loft / bonus area with AMPLE space that could be used as a 3rd bedroom AND still have room for extra living area. Also, includes stove, frig, and W/D hookups. This apt will GO FAST!