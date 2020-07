Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home close to Fort Harrison State Park, I-465, golf courses, and lots of shopping and dining! This Kensington Commons home offers three bedrooms, a loft, tile and wood floors, wainscoting, and a walk-in closet in each bedroom. The deck extends the living space outdoors.



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.