Lawrence, IN
8152 Harrison Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

8152 Harrison Drive

8152 Harrison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8152 Harrison Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home near Ft. Harrison State Park! - Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with new windows, furnace, air conditioning, flooring and paint. Home features an expansive great room that opens to the fenced backyard and a delightful eat-in kitchen! Enjoy cookouts on the back patio and work in your private home office! Located close to Ft. Ben and all the exciting area redevelopment: free outdoor summer concerts, shopping, restaurants. Lawrence Township School District - Harrison Hill Elementary, Belzer Middle School, Lawrence Central High.

Pets may be considered with refundable $400 deposit and $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.

No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.

Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4724481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8152 Harrison Drive have any available units?
8152 Harrison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 8152 Harrison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8152 Harrison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8152 Harrison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8152 Harrison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8152 Harrison Drive offer parking?
No, 8152 Harrison Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8152 Harrison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8152 Harrison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8152 Harrison Drive have a pool?
No, 8152 Harrison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8152 Harrison Drive have accessible units?
No, 8152 Harrison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8152 Harrison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8152 Harrison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8152 Harrison Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8152 Harrison Drive has units with air conditioning.
