8152 Harrison Drive

Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home near Ft. Harrison State Park! - Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with new windows, furnace, air conditioning, flooring and paint. Home features an expansive great room that opens to the fenced backyard and a delightful eat-in kitchen! Enjoy cookouts on the back patio and work in your private home office! Located close to Ft. Ben and all the exciting area redevelopment: free outdoor summer concerts, shopping, restaurants. Lawrence Township School District - Harrison Hill Elementary, Belzer Middle School, Lawrence Central High.



Pets may be considered with refundable $400 deposit and $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.



No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.



Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE4724481)