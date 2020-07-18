8020 Douglas Fir Court.

Amenities

SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath ranch-style brick home is located in North East Indianapolis, IN. Walk right in to the stunning brick fireplace that stretches up the wall to the top of the vaulted ceilings in the great-room. The open-concept of this living space leads you straight to the kitchen which has an eat-in dining area, tons of cabinetry and counter-top space, and all black high-efficiency appliances. The back yard is large and open and would be a perfect space for pets and entertaining guests. Back inside the master-suite showcases a massive walk-in closet, beautiful vinyl wood-plank flooring, and a full bathroom. The separated laundry room leads you out to the convenient 2-car attached garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.