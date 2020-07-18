All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like
8020 Douglas Fir Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
8020 Douglas Fir Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8020 Douglas Fir Court

8020 Douglas Fir Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8020 Douglas Fir Court, Lawrence, IN 46236
Admirals Landing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath ranch-style brick home is located in North East Indianapolis, IN. Walk right in to the stunning brick fireplace that stretches up the wall to the top of the vaulted ceilings in the great-room. The open-concept of this living space leads you straight to the kitchen which has an eat-in dining area, tons of cabinetry and counter-top space, and all black high-efficiency appliances. The back yard is large and open and would be a perfect space for pets and entertaining guests. Back inside the master-suite showcases a massive walk-in closet, beautiful vinyl wood-plank flooring, and a full bathroom. The separated laundry room leads you out to the convenient 2-car attached garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8020 Douglas Fir Court have any available units?
8020 Douglas Fir Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 8020 Douglas Fir Court have?
Some of 8020 Douglas Fir Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Douglas Fir Court currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Douglas Fir Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Douglas Fir Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8020 Douglas Fir Court is pet friendly.
Does 8020 Douglas Fir Court offer parking?
Yes, 8020 Douglas Fir Court offers parking.
Does 8020 Douglas Fir Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 Douglas Fir Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Douglas Fir Court have a pool?
No, 8020 Douglas Fir Court does not have a pool.
Does 8020 Douglas Fir Court have accessible units?
No, 8020 Douglas Fir Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Douglas Fir Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 Douglas Fir Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8020 Douglas Fir Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8020 Douglas Fir Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 BedroomsLawrence Apartments with BalconiesLawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INYorktown, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-KokomoMarian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-MarionIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis