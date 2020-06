Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This ranch style home in Lawrence township features a large family room with a stone fireplace, a living room, spacious kitchen with new range, microwave and dishwasher and a 1 car garage. 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and a half bath. Located near Lawrence community park, Explorer park and is in the Lawrence township school district. Application fee $35/adult. Security Deposit $850.



