Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
7711 E 47th St
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7711 E 47th St
7711 East 47th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7711 East 47th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This single family home is located in Lawrence Township just minutes away from local restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping plaza's. Come visit this home today!
(RLNE2380142)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7711 E 47th St have any available units?
7711 E 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
What amenities does 7711 E 47th St have?
Some of 7711 E 47th St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7711 E 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
7711 E 47th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 E 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 E 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 7711 E 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 7711 E 47th St does offer parking.
Does 7711 E 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 E 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 E 47th St have a pool?
No, 7711 E 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 7711 E 47th St have accessible units?
No, 7711 E 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 E 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7711 E 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7711 E 47th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7711 E 47th St does not have units with air conditioning.
