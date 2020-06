Amenities

Amazing home in Lawrence township schools. Three bedroom ranch, well taken care of. Here you will notice newer roofing, full new decking, siding, gutters, new flooring in 2017, new water heater in 2019, Insulation in 2016. This home is super clean and move-in ready. There is easy access to all schools, and shopping here. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.