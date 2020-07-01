All apartments in Lawrence
7231 North Orchard Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

7231 North Orchard Drive

7231 North Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7231 North Orchard Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Cobblestone At Geist

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Front Ranch Style Home featuring an eat-in kitchen with all appliances included and lots of kitchen cabinet space. Formal dining room and large family room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and decorative wood burning brick fireplace. Split floor plan Master suite features dual sinks and walk-in closet. Lovely 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom on the opposite side of the home. Huge fenced-in yard with large patio. Boasting an attached finished and heated 2 car garage! This home is within minutes to Pendleton Pike, highway access, shops and more.

Gas and Electric Home.

Lawrence Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7231 North Orchard Drive have any available units?
7231 North Orchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7231 North Orchard Drive have?
Some of 7231 North Orchard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7231 North Orchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7231 North Orchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7231 North Orchard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7231 North Orchard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7231 North Orchard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7231 North Orchard Drive offers parking.
Does 7231 North Orchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7231 North Orchard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7231 North Orchard Drive have a pool?
No, 7231 North Orchard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7231 North Orchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 7231 North Orchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7231 North Orchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7231 North Orchard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7231 North Orchard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7231 North Orchard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

