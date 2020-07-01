7231 North Orchard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Front Ranch Style Home featuring an eat-in kitchen with all appliances included and lots of kitchen cabinet space. Formal dining room and large family room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and decorative wood burning brick fireplace. Split floor plan Master suite features dual sinks and walk-in closet. Lovely 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom on the opposite side of the home. Huge fenced-in yard with large patio. Boasting an attached finished and heated 2 car garage! This home is within minutes to Pendleton Pike, highway access, shops and more.



Gas and Electric Home.



Lawrence Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.