6728 Silver Tree Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

6728 Silver Tree Drive

6728 Silver Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6728 Silver Tree Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Oakland Hills at Geist

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Beautiful is an understatement! This newly renovated, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has natural lighting throughout! It has a bay window in the kitchen, beautiful custom cabinetry with plenty of cabinet and counter top space, a center island, (a must have for the chef of the home) a formal dining room, a remarkable, decorative fireplace that will go well with most any furnishings, an upper deck, plus more!! I could go on and on about this property, but will leave it to you to go see for yourself!! You won't be disappointed!! Don't delay! This is a new listing and won't last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

