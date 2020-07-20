Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6308 Teacup Drive Available 08/01/19 Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home in Lawrence Township - Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home with Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Great Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, all Appliances Included, Pantry, Dining Room and Laundry Room. Great Master Bedroom features a Large Walk-in Closet and Garden Tub, Beautiful Vanity. Additional 3 Bedrooms are good size and share a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. This Home has a Great Back Yard with Pond View and Charming Stone Path from the Front of the house to the Back. Attached 2 Car Garage. Lovely, Quiet Neighborhood.



Lawrence Township.



Gas and Electric Home.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE RESIDENTS AS THEY ARE ENJOYING THEIR HOME UNTIL THEIR LEASE END. THANK YOU.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



(RLNE4937091)