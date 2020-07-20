All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 6308 Teacup Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
6308 Teacup Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

6308 Teacup Drive

6308 Teacup Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6308 Teacup Way, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6308 Teacup Drive Available 08/01/19 Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home in Lawrence Township - Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home with Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Great Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, all Appliances Included, Pantry, Dining Room and Laundry Room. Great Master Bedroom features a Large Walk-in Closet and Garden Tub, Beautiful Vanity. Additional 3 Bedrooms are good size and share a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. This Home has a Great Back Yard with Pond View and Charming Stone Path from the Front of the house to the Back. Attached 2 Car Garage. Lovely, Quiet Neighborhood.

Lawrence Township.

Gas and Electric Home.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE RESIDENTS AS THEY ARE ENJOYING THEIR HOME UNTIL THEIR LEASE END. THANK YOU.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

(RLNE4937091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 Teacup Drive have any available units?
6308 Teacup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 6308 Teacup Drive have?
Some of 6308 Teacup Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 Teacup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6308 Teacup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 Teacup Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6308 Teacup Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6308 Teacup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6308 Teacup Drive offers parking.
Does 6308 Teacup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 Teacup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 Teacup Drive have a pool?
No, 6308 Teacup Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6308 Teacup Drive have accessible units?
No, 6308 Teacup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 Teacup Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6308 Teacup Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 Teacup Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6308 Teacup Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLawrence 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lawrence Apartments with BalconiesLawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, IN
Speedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Cumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INYorktown, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis