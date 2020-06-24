All apartments in Lawrence
5751 Buskirk Drive
5751 Buskirk Drive

5751 Buskirk Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5751 Buskirk Dr, Lawrence, IN 46216

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Luxurious 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home located on East-side Lawrence - East-side 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home - Live the life of luxury in this beautiful David Weekley Homes Millsbee Plan. Main floor features a large open kitchen perfect for entertaining, study, and covered porch. Hardwood floors throughout Family room, Kitchen and Dining areas. 2nd floor boasts a large master with a stunning master bath. 3 more bedrooms with 2 more full baths. High-end living at fair price.

Located Historic Ft Benjamin Harrison and minutes from State Park,

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4751184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 Buskirk Drive have any available units?
5751 Buskirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 5751 Buskirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5751 Buskirk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 Buskirk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5751 Buskirk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5751 Buskirk Drive offer parking?
No, 5751 Buskirk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5751 Buskirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5751 Buskirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 Buskirk Drive have a pool?
No, 5751 Buskirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5751 Buskirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 5751 Buskirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 Buskirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5751 Buskirk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5751 Buskirk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5751 Buskirk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
