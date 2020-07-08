All apartments in Lawrence
5702 High Timber Lane
5702 High Timber Lane

5702 High Timber Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5702 High Timber Dr, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Charming 3 Bedroom 2 full bath ranch home in Lawrence Township! Home offers an updated kitchen with granite counters and tile flooring, and a spacious living room with fireplace and built ins. All 3 bedrooms are great sized and the master bedroom features a large closet, ceiling fan, and full en suite master bath. Large backyard is completely fenced in with a deck that is perfect for entertaining. Great location with no neighbors behind you.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 High Timber Lane have any available units?
5702 High Timber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5702 High Timber Lane have?
Some of 5702 High Timber Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 High Timber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5702 High Timber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 High Timber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5702 High Timber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5702 High Timber Lane offer parking?
No, 5702 High Timber Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5702 High Timber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 High Timber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 High Timber Lane have a pool?
No, 5702 High Timber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5702 High Timber Lane have accessible units?
No, 5702 High Timber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 High Timber Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5702 High Timber Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5702 High Timber Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5702 High Timber Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

