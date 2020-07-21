All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

4758 North Mitchner Avenue

4758 North Mitchner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4758 North Mitchner Avenue, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

Check out this cute, fully remodeled, 3 Bedroom/1 Bath home located in a nice neighborhood! Close to schools, shopping & easy access to interstate. This home features an Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, large living room & inside laundry area. Updates on the home include: new roof, new windows (lower energy bills) and new wood laminate flooring throughout. An oversized 1 car garage has room for storage or a workshop. The large back yard includes a nice patio area. Appliances include new stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Qualified applicants will have a combined household gross income of at least 3X the monthly rent & strong rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

