Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Pendleton Pike - Property Id: 281657



WELL BUILT Redwood/Limstone CHARACTER Frank Llyod Ranch on crawl LARGE half acre yard lots trees wildlife. House is spacious lots of storage 2 car attached garage fireplace and starter hardwoods firewood included. Located on business property but private gated access priced accordingly. Agri-business surrounds.

New water.filteration, drinking water dispenser. New paint throughout including ceilings new fans laminite hardwood and new carpet new electric water heater and 92pc.gas only furnace. Ready to lease. Convienent to McCordsville Meijer , Walmart Kroger. Near Geist 13 miles from downtown Indianapolis. The area yard is directly around the house (1/3 acre only not whole property (This property has an occupational resident limit.

NOTE: SHOWINGS AND VIEWING BY SCHEDULED APPT ONLY (PHONE /E-MAIL ONLY WHEN CONFIRMED BY ME) BUSINESS PROPERTY DO NOT JUST DRIVE BY. THANK YOU FOR RESPECTING THIS.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281657

Property Id 281657



(RLNE5801128)