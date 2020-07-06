All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:58 PM

12250 Longstraw Dr

12250 Longstraw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12250 Longstraw Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Admirals Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88d63ab034 ----
This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home located in the middle of the lovely neighborhoods of Crystal Point and North Woods of Geist is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with fresh paint that continues throughout the home. The kitchen offers and open feel with the eat-in area and overlooks the living room. Kitchen is stocked with a stove, fridge and dishwasher. The living room is large and has a decorative fireplace, ceiling fan and has access to the back deck. The master suite is large and offers a walk-in closet as well as a separate linen closet.
Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional amenities include a 2 car attached garage with automatic door and blinds provided throughout the home.

Home is all electric!

Security deposit = $1,250

Tenant is responsible for all utilities - IPL and Lawrence utilities.

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Attached Garage
All Electric
Blinds Provided
Pets Allowed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12250 Longstraw Dr have any available units?
12250 Longstraw Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 12250 Longstraw Dr have?
Some of 12250 Longstraw Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12250 Longstraw Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12250 Longstraw Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12250 Longstraw Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12250 Longstraw Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12250 Longstraw Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12250 Longstraw Dr offers parking.
Does 12250 Longstraw Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12250 Longstraw Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12250 Longstraw Dr have a pool?
No, 12250 Longstraw Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12250 Longstraw Dr have accessible units?
No, 12250 Longstraw Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12250 Longstraw Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12250 Longstraw Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12250 Longstraw Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12250 Longstraw Dr has units with air conditioning.

