12250 Longstraw Dr

This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home located in the middle of the lovely neighborhoods of Crystal Point and North Woods of Geist is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with fresh paint that continues throughout the home. The kitchen offers and open feel with the eat-in area and overlooks the living room. Kitchen is stocked with a stove, fridge and dishwasher. The living room is large and has a decorative fireplace, ceiling fan and has access to the back deck. The master suite is large and offers a walk-in closet as well as a separate linen closet.

Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional amenities include a 2 car attached garage with automatic door and blinds provided throughout the home.



Home is all electric!



Security deposit = $1,250



Tenant is responsible for all utilities - IPL and Lawrence utilities.



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



