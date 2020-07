Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Really nice 4BR, 2.5 bath in popular North Woods at Geist!!! This well-maintained home is move-in ready! It has a large, open kitchen with center island and tile floors and a big master suite. Great location gives you accessibility to all that Geist has to offer and can even walk to St. Simon's! Great home, great neighborhood, great location!!!