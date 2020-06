Amenities

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Great ranch home in Lawrence Township. Spacious living room has cathedral ceilings and ceiling fan. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Nicely sized master bedroom comes with a full en suite master bath. Backyard is great sized and has a full privacy fence.