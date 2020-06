Amenities

Conveniently located right next to Old U.S. 231, this house is close to the main roads and has easy access to the major bus lines that run to Purdue. This home is located just across the bridge in Lafayette. It has studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments with a parking lot, air conditioning, high ceilings and pets are allowed. These units go fast, so hurry in to talk to us about this apartment!