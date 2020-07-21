849 East Drybread Lane

Amenities

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home that has just been Freshly Painted throughout in Lovely Neutral Tones with Beautiful Accent Walls, features an Open Concept Dining and Living Room! Master Suite with Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Long Double Door Closet. The Additional 2 Bedrooms share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Bright Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry and All appliances included! Sliding Glass Doors from the Living Room Invite you to Relax on the Great Wooden Deck, Great for Entertaining, and Enjoying Friends and Family all year long. The Separate Utility/Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up, as well as the access to the Attached 2 Car Garage are directly off the Kitchen. And there is a Basketball court in front driveway to boot! Lovely Quiet Neighborhood on this SouthSide Home!



Gas and Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.