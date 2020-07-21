All apartments in Johnson County
849 East Drybread Lane
Last updated September 6 2019 at 4:03 PM

849 East Drybread Lane

849 E Drybread Ln · No Longer Available
Location

849 E Drybread Ln, Johnson County, IN 46164

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home that has just been Freshly Painted throughout in Lovely Neutral Tones with Beautiful Accent Walls, features an Open Concept Dining and Living Room! Master Suite with Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Long Double Door Closet. The Additional 2 Bedrooms share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Bright Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry and All appliances included! Sliding Glass Doors from the Living Room Invite you to Relax on the Great Wooden Deck, Great for Entertaining, and Enjoying Friends and Family all year long. The Separate Utility/Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up, as well as the access to the Attached 2 Car Garage are directly off the Kitchen. And there is a Basketball court in front driveway to boot! Lovely Quiet Neighborhood on this SouthSide Home!

Gas and Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 East Drybread Lane have any available units?
849 East Drybread Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson County, IN.
What amenities does 849 East Drybread Lane have?
Some of 849 East Drybread Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 East Drybread Lane currently offering any rent specials?
849 East Drybread Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 East Drybread Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 East Drybread Lane is pet friendly.
Does 849 East Drybread Lane offer parking?
Yes, 849 East Drybread Lane offers parking.
Does 849 East Drybread Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 East Drybread Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 East Drybread Lane have a pool?
No, 849 East Drybread Lane does not have a pool.
Does 849 East Drybread Lane have accessible units?
No, 849 East Drybread Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 849 East Drybread Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 East Drybread Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 849 East Drybread Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 East Drybread Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
