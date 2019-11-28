Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

10828 August Drive in Ingalls Indiana - 4 B/R with 2.5 Bath w/Breakfast room! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Ingalls. Formal Living room and Family room that hosts a fireplace. Large kitchen with nook and pantry. The generous 18 x 14 master suite has a walk in closet and a garden tub. Bedroom 2 has a walk in closet. Upstairs laundry room. This wonderful home rents for $1225.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1225. Sorry no Section 8. For inquires call Mike at 317-210-0018 or email Michael@zuluscape.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5051008)