Home
/
Hendricks County, IN
/
10386 North State Road 267
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN 46112
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10386 North State Road 267 have any available units?
10386 North State Road 267 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hendricks County, IN
.
What amenities does 10386 North State Road 267 have?
Some of 10386 North State Road 267's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10386 North State Road 267 currently offering any rent specials?
10386 North State Road 267 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10386 North State Road 267 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10386 North State Road 267 is pet friendly.
Does 10386 North State Road 267 offer parking?
Yes, 10386 North State Road 267 offers parking.
Does 10386 North State Road 267 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10386 North State Road 267 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10386 North State Road 267 have a pool?
No, 10386 North State Road 267 does not have a pool.
Does 10386 North State Road 267 have accessible units?
No, 10386 North State Road 267 does not have accessible units.
Does 10386 North State Road 267 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10386 North State Road 267 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10386 North State Road 267 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10386 North State Road 267 does not have units with air conditioning.
