657 Sibley St

Amenities
657 Sibley Street
Hammond, IN 46324
Phone# 708-895-1411
Fax# 708-895-7642
Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.com
Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath 2 Story House with NEW CARPETING THROUGH OUT and 1 Car Garage@ $1,100.00/Month Rent + $1,100.00 Security Deposit + $40.00 Credit Application Fee/Adult
*24' x 16" Master Bedroom located on the 1st Floor
*2 Bedrooms (16X12) and (14X12) with New Carpet and Full Bathroom located on the 2nd Floor
**OAK KITCHEN CABINETS,
WOOD FLOORs IN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, AND FOYERS.
NEW CARPETING THROUGH OUT
1 CAR GARAGE INCLUDED
*Full Basement Unfinished with Laundry Hook Ups
*GAS FORCED AIR FURNACE
*YARD
*TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES, SUPPLY OWN APPLIANCES, AND TAKES CARE OF LANDSCAPING AND SNOW REMOVAL
**NO PETS
(RLNE1802068)