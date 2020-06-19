657 Sibley St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

657 Sibley Street

Hammond, IN 46324

Phone# 708-895-1411

Fax# 708-895-7642

Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.com

Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays



3 Bedroom / 1 Bath 2 Story House with NEW CARPETING THROUGH OUT and 1 Car Garage@ $1,100.00/Month Rent + $1,100.00 Security Deposit + $40.00 Credit Application Fee/Adult

*24' x 16" Master Bedroom located on the 1st Floor

*2 Bedrooms (16X12) and (14X12) with New Carpet and Full Bathroom located on the 2nd Floor

**OAK KITCHEN CABINETS,

WOOD FLOORs IN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, AND FOYERS.

NEW CARPETING THROUGH OUT

1 CAR GARAGE INCLUDED

*Full Basement Unfinished with Laundry Hook Ups

*GAS FORCED AIR FURNACE

*YARD

*TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES, SUPPLY OWN APPLIANCES, AND TAKES CARE OF LANDSCAPING AND SNOW REMOVAL

**NO PETS



(RLNE1802068)