All apartments in Hammond
Find more places like 657 Sibley St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hammond, IN
/
657 Sibley St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

657 Sibley St

657 Sibley Street · (708) 895-1411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hammond
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN 46320

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bedroom/1 Bath 2 Story House with New Carpet and 1 Car Garage · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
657 Sibley Street
Hammond, IN 46324
Phone# 708-895-1411
Fax# 708-895-7642
Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.com
Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays

3 Bedroom / 1 Bath 2 Story House with NEW CARPETING THROUGH OUT and 1 Car Garage@ $1,100.00/Month Rent + $1,100.00 Security Deposit + $40.00 Credit Application Fee/Adult
*24' x 16" Master Bedroom located on the 1st Floor
*2 Bedrooms (16X12) and (14X12) with New Carpet and Full Bathroom located on the 2nd Floor
**OAK KITCHEN CABINETS,
WOOD FLOORs IN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, AND FOYERS.
NEW CARPETING THROUGH OUT
1 CAR GARAGE INCLUDED
*Full Basement Unfinished with Laundry Hook Ups
*GAS FORCED AIR FURNACE
*YARD
*TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES, SUPPLY OWN APPLIANCES, AND TAKES CARE OF LANDSCAPING AND SNOW REMOVAL
**NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1802068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Sibley St have any available units?
657 Sibley St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hammond, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hammond Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 Sibley St have?
Some of 657 Sibley St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Sibley St currently offering any rent specials?
657 Sibley St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Sibley St pet-friendly?
No, 657 Sibley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hammond.
Does 657 Sibley St offer parking?
Yes, 657 Sibley St does offer parking.
Does 657 Sibley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Sibley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Sibley St have a pool?
No, 657 Sibley St does not have a pool.
Does 657 Sibley St have accessible units?
No, 657 Sibley St does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Sibley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 Sibley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 657 Sibley St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd
Hammond, IN 46320

Similar Pages

Hammond 1 BedroomsHammond 2 Bedrooms
Hammond Apartments with BalconyHammond Apartments with Gym
Hammond Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INPark Ridge, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, IL
Westmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILBensenville, IL
La Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHighland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity