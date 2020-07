Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FISHERS - 3BR/1.5BA HOME IN CENTER OF TOWN! Rare opportunity to live in the middle of all the action in downtown Fishers. Close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Charming ranch home on quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees. Kitchen is open to dining area and includes most appliances. Large carpeted living room/family room combo with lots of windows and ceiling fan. Washer and dryer included. 1 car attached garage. Large deck in large back yard. Professionally Managed.