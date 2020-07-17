656 East 108th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wow! This cozy two bed single bath is ready to move in starting in May. It's boasts an attached garage, fenced back yard, washer and dryer in the garage, dishwasher, and electric oven range and stove. Owner recently doubled attic insulation, replaced water heater and HVAC. Garage has opener as well. Enjoy the summer days sitting on the porch enjoying the wooded lot. Tenants are responsible for Gas and Electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer and trash. Pets are welcome with breed restrictions on dogs. Property is professionally managed.