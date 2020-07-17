All apartments in Hamilton County
Hamilton County, IN
656 East 108th Street
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

656 East 108th Street

656 E 108th St · No Longer Available
Location

656 E 108th St, Hamilton County, IN 46280

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wow! This cozy two bed single bath is ready to move in starting in May. It's boasts an attached garage, fenced back yard, washer and dryer in the garage, dishwasher, and electric oven range and stove. Owner recently doubled attic insulation, replaced water heater and HVAC. Garage has opener as well. Enjoy the summer days sitting on the porch enjoying the wooded lot. Tenants are responsible for Gas and Electric. Landlord pays for water, sewer and trash. Pets are welcome with breed restrictions on dogs. Property is professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 East 108th Street have any available units?
656 East 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
What amenities does 656 East 108th Street have?
Some of 656 East 108th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 East 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
656 East 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 East 108th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 East 108th Street is pet friendly.
Does 656 East 108th Street offer parking?
Yes, 656 East 108th Street offers parking.
Does 656 East 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 East 108th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 East 108th Street have a pool?
No, 656 East 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 656 East 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 656 East 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 656 East 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 East 108th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 656 East 108th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 656 East 108th Street has units with air conditioning.
