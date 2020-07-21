10109 North College Avenue

Amenities

Come Home to Style and Comfort in this Gorgeous, Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home! Relax by the Fireplace in Living Room. Tastefully Updated Bath. New Flooring Throughout!! Room to Roam in the Large Backyard. Located in College Hills Subdivision, and the highly sought after Carmel Clay School District!



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Smoking!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.