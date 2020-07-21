All apartments in Hamilton County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:59 PM

10109 North College Avenue

10109 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10109 College Avenue, Hamilton County, IN 46280
College Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come Home to Style and Comfort in this Gorgeous, Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home! Relax by the Fireplace in Living Room. Tastefully Updated Bath. New Flooring Throughout!! Room to Roam in the Large Backyard. Located in College Hills Subdivision, and the highly sought after Carmel Clay School District!

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Smoking!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10109 North College Avenue have any available units?
10109 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
Is 10109 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10109 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10109 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10109 North College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hamilton County.
Does 10109 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 10109 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10109 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10109 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10109 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 10109 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10109 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10109 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10109 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10109 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10109 North College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10109 North College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
