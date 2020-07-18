833 Indigo Drive

Amenities

This house is super spacious!! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! It is a two story in the popular Indigo Springs in the Greenfield School District. The living room, family room, plus the loft gives you plenty of space! It has an open floor concept; carry groceries right into the kitchen from your attached two car garage. It has a huge pantry located off the kitchen. This home has endless decoration possibilities. Stop by today so that we can get busy making our house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



