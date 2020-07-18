All apartments in Greenfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

833 Indigo Drive

833 Indigo Drive · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

833 Indigo Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2146 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This house is super spacious!! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! It is a two story in the popular Indigo Springs in the Greenfield School District. The living room, family room, plus the loft gives you plenty of space! It has an open floor concept; carry groceries right into the kitchen from your attached two car garage. It has a huge pantry located off the kitchen. This home has endless decoration possibilities. Stop by today so that we can get busy making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Indigo Drive have any available units?
833 Indigo Drive has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 833 Indigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 Indigo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Indigo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Indigo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 833 Indigo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 833 Indigo Drive offers parking.
Does 833 Indigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Indigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Indigo Drive have a pool?
No, 833 Indigo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 Indigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 Indigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Indigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Indigo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Indigo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Indigo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
