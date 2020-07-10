2382 Collins Way

Amenities

***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Greenfield IN. Home opens up to a large living room with beautiful laminate flooring and ceiling fan. This house has a beautiful kitchen with plenty of counter top space and ceramic flooring. All major kitchen appliances provided. Master bedroom is huge and offers a full en suite master bathroom. Enjoy relaxing evenings on the back deck with pergola. Closets offer plenty of storage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.