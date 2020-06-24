All apartments in Greenfield
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

215 Ricks Avenue

215 Ricks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 Ricks Avenue, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has an enclosed front porch, spacious kitchen, large backyard, and more! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making this house your home.
*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Ricks Avenue have any available units?
215 Ricks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 215 Ricks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 Ricks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Ricks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Ricks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 215 Ricks Avenue offer parking?
No, 215 Ricks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 215 Ricks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Ricks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Ricks Avenue have a pool?
No, 215 Ricks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 215 Ricks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 Ricks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Ricks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Ricks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Ricks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Ricks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
