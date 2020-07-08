All apartments in Greenfield
Location

1763 Winfield Park Dr, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1659758

A gorgeous apartment located in Greenfield. Your next apartment includes: 3 beds, 1.5 baths, central air, washer and dryer hookup, and ceiling fans.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 Winfield Park Drive have any available units?
1763 Winfield Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 1763 Winfield Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1763 Winfield Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 Winfield Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1763 Winfield Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfield.
Does 1763 Winfield Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1763 Winfield Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1763 Winfield Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1763 Winfield Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 Winfield Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1763 Winfield Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1763 Winfield Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1763 Winfield Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 Winfield Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1763 Winfield Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1763 Winfield Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1763 Winfield Park Drive has units with air conditioning.

