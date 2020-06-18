All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 1615 Winfield Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
1615 Winfield Park Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:38 PM

1615 Winfield Park Drive

1615 Winfield Pk Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1497288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1615 Winfield Pk Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1497288

A coveted rental apartment in Greenfield! Your next rental includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
--Central air
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addresses immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Carpet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Winfield Park Drive have any available units?
1615 Winfield Park Drive has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1615 Winfield Park Drive have?
Some of 1615 Winfield Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Winfield Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Winfield Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Winfield Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Winfield Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Winfield Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1615 Winfield Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Winfield Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Winfield Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Winfield Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1615 Winfield Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Winfield Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1615 Winfield Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Winfield Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Winfield Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Winfield Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1615 Winfield Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1615 Winfield Park Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140
Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with ParkingGreenfield Apartments with Pool
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity