747 Lincoln St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Huge Home With All The Space You Need! - Looking for room? Need space? This is the home for you!



This home is not only huge but comes complete with a full basement, good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and nice sized yard. This home is perfect for the entire family.



There was a brand new energy efficient furnace and water heater installed 2 years ago to keep your utility costs as low a possible! Save money from day 1.



Excellent location! Convenient for commuting with easy access to expressways, trains, and shopping.



Contact us now for your chance at this excellent home! Call 219-472-6855.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3053953)