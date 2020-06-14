All apartments in Gary
747 Lincoln St
747 Lincoln St

747 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

747 Lincoln Street, Gary, IN 46402
Downtown Gary

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Huge Home With All The Space You Need! - Looking for room? Need space? This is the home for you!

This home is not only huge but comes complete with a full basement, good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and nice sized yard. This home is perfect for the entire family.

There was a brand new energy efficient furnace and water heater installed 2 years ago to keep your utility costs as low a possible! Save money from day 1.

Excellent location! Convenient for commuting with easy access to expressways, trains, and shopping.

Contact us now for your chance at this excellent home! Call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3053953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Lincoln St have any available units?
747 Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gary, IN.
Is 747 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
747 Lincoln St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 747 Lincoln St offer parking?
No, 747 Lincoln St does not offer parking.
Does 747 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 747 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 747 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 747 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.
