726 Durbin St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

726 Durbin St

726 Durbin Street · No Longer Available
Location

726 Durbin Street, Gary, IN 46406
Brunswick

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
726 Durbin St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - This home is under construction and will be brand new!

When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Want to be the first one to ever use all this new stuff in this beautiful home? If you can plan in advance this opportunity is for you!

Do you need space and room? This home comes complete with 4 bedrooms and a basement! There is plenty of room for you and your family.

Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.

This home is conveniently located close to everything.

Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff?It is ready now. Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5812487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Durbin St have any available units?
726 Durbin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gary, IN.
Is 726 Durbin St currently offering any rent specials?
726 Durbin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Durbin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Durbin St is pet friendly.
Does 726 Durbin St offer parking?
No, 726 Durbin St does not offer parking.
Does 726 Durbin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Durbin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Durbin St have a pool?
No, 726 Durbin St does not have a pool.
Does 726 Durbin St have accessible units?
No, 726 Durbin St does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Durbin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Durbin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Durbin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Durbin St does not have units with air conditioning.
