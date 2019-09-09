All apartments in Gary
Find more places like 4028 Jackson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gary, IN
/
4028 Jackson St
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

4028 Jackson St

4028 Jackson Street · (219) 472-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4028 Jackson Street, Gary, IN 46408
Glen Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4028 Jackson St Available 09/10/19 BRAND NEW HOME JUST REBUILT AS NEW! - This home has been completely gutted and rebuilt as a brand new home!

When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater, dual pane windows, fixtures, toilets, sinks, cabinets, counter tops, flooring, paint, etc etc. When we say everything we mean everything!

When 100% complete will be a thing of beauty! How often do you get the opportunity to be the very first person to live in a brand new home?

Inside is 3 full bedrooms and a large basement. Your yard is huge with plenty of room!

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, and brand new double pane windows throughout this should keep your bills to the bare minimum. Stop throwing money away on utilities when you don't have to!

By they way, ever get sick and tired of things breaking down? What can break down or not work if it is brand new? Live in peace and be maintenance free!

This home is also conveniently located with easy access to Chicago! Along with easy access to shopping, schools, and the expressway.

Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff? Than don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4698491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Jackson St have any available units?
4028 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gary, IN.
Is 4028 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Jackson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 4028 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 4028 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 4028 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 4028 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 4028 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4028 Jackson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4028 Jackson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4028 Jackson St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gary 2 BedroomsGary Apartments with Garage
Gary Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGary Apartments with Parking
Gary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, IL
Skokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, IN
Tinley Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILNorridge, ILLowell, INLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity