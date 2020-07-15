Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

3325 Connecticut Street Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME, ALL NEW INSIDE AND OUT! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt less then 2 years ago. .



When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes roof, electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, entire kitchen, paint, etc etc.



And with everything brand new this will prevent things from breaking down. If you are tired of dealing with stuff not working properly then this should be your solution- Everything is new!



This home is gorgeous with popular open floor plan, 3 good sized bedrooms, large living room, and with a huge yard too.



Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, and brand new double pane windows throughout this should keep your bills at the absolute lowest they can be.



This home is conveniently located close to Indiana University Northwest so perfect for students or teachers! But also has easy access to shopping and the expressway.



The current Resident will be moving out and will be ready for you by July 4th. So if you can plan ahead then you have a great opportunity. Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.



No Cats Allowed



