Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

3325 Connecticut Street

3325 Connecticut Street · (219) 472-6855
Location

3325 Connecticut Street, Gary, IN 46409
Glen Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3325 Connecticut Street · Avail. Aug 4

$775

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3325 Connecticut Street Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME, ALL NEW INSIDE AND OUT! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt less then 2 years ago. .

When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes roof, electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, entire kitchen, paint, etc etc.

And with everything brand new this will prevent things from breaking down. If you are tired of dealing with stuff not working properly then this should be your solution- Everything is new!

This home is gorgeous with popular open floor plan, 3 good sized bedrooms, large living room, and with a huge yard too.

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, and brand new double pane windows throughout this should keep your bills at the absolute lowest they can be.

This home is conveniently located close to Indiana University Northwest so perfect for students or teachers! But also has easy access to shopping and the expressway.

The current Resident will be moving out and will be ready for you by July 4th. So if you can plan ahead then you have a great opportunity. Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3924102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Connecticut Street have any available units?
3325 Connecticut Street has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3325 Connecticut Street currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Connecticut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Connecticut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Connecticut Street is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Connecticut Street offer parking?
No, 3325 Connecticut Street does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Connecticut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Connecticut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Connecticut Street have a pool?
No, 3325 Connecticut Street does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Connecticut Street have accessible units?
No, 3325 Connecticut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Connecticut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Connecticut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Connecticut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Connecticut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
