Home
/
Fortville, IN
/
916 Motel Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

916 Motel Drive

916 Motel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

916 Motel Drive, Fortville, IN 46040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Light, bright and renovated home in popular Fortville. This darling 3 bedroom 2 full bath home will be ready for new tenants on December 1st. Updated kitchen offers new stainless appliances, lots of storage and a pantry. Room to spread out in the living room, family room with wood burning fireplace, and sunroom. 3 huge bedrooms with hardwood floors and great closet space. Mini barn in fenced back yard adds to the great storage of this home. Close to gorgeous parks and all of the great restaurants and shops of downtown Fortville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Motel Drive have any available units?
916 Motel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fortville, IN.
What amenities does 916 Motel Drive have?
Some of 916 Motel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Motel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
916 Motel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Motel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 916 Motel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fortville.
Does 916 Motel Drive offer parking?
No, 916 Motel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 916 Motel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Motel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Motel Drive have a pool?
No, 916 Motel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 916 Motel Drive have accessible units?
No, 916 Motel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Motel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Motel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Motel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Motel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

