916 Motel Drive

Amenities
Light, bright and renovated home in popular Fortville. This darling 3 bedroom 2 full bath home will be ready for new tenants on December 1st. Updated kitchen offers new stainless appliances, lots of storage and a pantry. Room to spread out in the living room, family room with wood burning fireplace, and sunroom. 3 huge bedrooms with hardwood floors and great closet space. Mini barn in fenced back yard adds to the great storage of this home. Close to gorgeous parks and all of the great restaurants and shops of downtown Fortville.