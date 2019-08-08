631 Holiday Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Two weeks FREE, applied to first full monthsï¿½?? rent***

Expires 8/15



Great ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Wonderful open eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laminate wood flooring. Great back yard.Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.



