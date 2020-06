Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice rental home in Northwest Allen County Schools. Three bedrooms, two baths. All appliances included. Fenced yard. Will consider pets with breed restrictions and additional non-refundable pet fee. Must submit FREE preliminary rental application before viewing. If accepted Credit check and background check will be required with a $30.00 fee for any prospective tenant over the age of 18. Utilities will need to be transferred into the tenants name and paid by the tenant. Available 07/01/2020