Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Ventry

5495 Coventry Lane ·
Location

5495 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5433-303 · Avail. Aug 7

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 5421-203 · Avail. now

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 5429-303 · Avail. Jul 24

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 107+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5487-207 · Avail. now

$1,149

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 5487-307 · Avail. now

$1,149

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 5487-206 · Avail. now

$1,149

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

See 45+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ventry.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to The Ventry, a residential community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Wayne, IN. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in Fort Wayne, IN? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 per apartment with approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ventry have any available units?
The Ventry has 158 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ventry have?
Some of The Ventry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ventry currently offering any rent specials?
The Ventry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ventry pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ventry is pet friendly.
Does The Ventry offer parking?
Yes, The Ventry offers parking.
Does The Ventry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ventry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ventry have a pool?
Yes, The Ventry has a pool.
Does The Ventry have accessible units?
Yes, The Ventry has accessible units.
Does The Ventry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ventry has units with dishwashers.
