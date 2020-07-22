Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ventry.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to The Ventry, a residential community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Wayne, IN. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in Fort Wayne, IN? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)