9972 Parkshore Drive

Pristine, Move-In Ready, Fully Equip Rental Home in Beautiful Auburn Springs, Fishers. You'll immediately feel at home in this 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 full bathrooms, living room, family room, dining room, laundry room with washer and dryer, large kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Community park and pool is a great amenity for family activity. Excellent Fisher schools,: Hamilton Southeastern District Cumberland Road Elementary School, Fishers Intermediate and Fishers High School are just about 5 minutes away. Very convenient location near I-69/37 and Ikea, food and shopping center are few minutes away. You won't find a better value with the location and all the extras that come with this home!